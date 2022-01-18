2007 Dodge Dakota

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $10,250 + taxes & licensing 1 8 4 , 0 0 0 K M Used Good Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8143990

8143990 Stock #: P4287

P4287 VIN: 1D7HW42J87S126724

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Grey - Dark

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 184,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Privacy Glass Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Universal Garage Door Opener Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Auxiliary Audio Input Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.