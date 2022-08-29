2007 Dodge Dakota

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $10,950 + taxes & licensing 1 3 0 , 2 5 9 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 9092227

9092227 Stock #: P4481

P4481 VIN: 1D7HW28K47S159496

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Grey - Dark

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 4

Mileage 130,259 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Privacy Glass Steel Wheels Interior Air Conditioning Front Reading Lamps Rear Bench Seat Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Auxiliary Audio Input Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Power Outlet Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

