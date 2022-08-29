$10,950+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$10,950
+ taxes & licensing
Bakers Auto Sales
905-853-6162
2007 Dodge Dakota
2007 Dodge Dakota
4WD Quad Cab 131.3" ST
Location
Bakers Auto Sales
220 Mulock Dr, Unit 2, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9B7
905-853-6162
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$10,950
+ taxes & licensing
130,259KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9092227
- Stock #: P4481
- VIN: 1D7HW28K47S159496
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey - Dark
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 130,259 KM
Vehicle Description
:
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Air Conditioning
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Bakers Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Bakers Auto Sales
220 Mulock Dr, Unit 2, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9B7