2007 Dodge Dakota

130,259 KM

$10,950

+ tax & licensing
$10,950

+ taxes & licensing

Bakers Auto Sales

905-853-6162

2007 Dodge Dakota

2007 Dodge Dakota

4WD Quad Cab 131.3" ST

2007 Dodge Dakota

4WD Quad Cab 131.3" ST

Location

Bakers Auto Sales

220 Mulock Dr, Unit 2, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9B7

905-853-6162

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$10,950

+ taxes & licensing

130,259KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9092227
  • Stock #: P4481
  • VIN: 1D7HW28K47S159496

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 130,259 KM

Vehicle Description

:

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Air Conditioning
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Conventional Spare Tire

Bakers Auto Sales

Bakers Auto Sales

220 Mulock Dr, Unit 2, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9B7

