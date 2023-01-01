$2,850+ tax & licensing
905-836-1433
2007 Ford Ranger
XLT
Location
Youth Unlimited / The Shop Vehicle Donation Program
2 - 1225 Twinney Drive, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9E7
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$2,850
- Listing ID: 10140474
- VIN: 1FTYR44E87PA54640
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
2007 Ford Ranger STX
4.0L V6 Auto 2WD w/243,318km
Will require repairs to be safetied:
Tires, brakes, rear shocks, front of box floor is rusted through, exhaust leak at center joint, A/C not blowing cold, etc.
Runs & drives well
Asking $2,850 obo.
To be sold as-is only.
Per OMVIC:
“This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense."
Vehicle Features
