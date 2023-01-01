Menu
2007 Ford Ranger

0 KM

$2,850

+ tax & licensing
$2,850

+ taxes & licensing

Youth Unlimited / The Shop Vehicle Donation Program

905-836-1433

2007 Ford Ranger

2007 Ford Ranger

XLT

2007 Ford Ranger

XLT

Location

Youth Unlimited / The Shop Vehicle Donation Program

2 - 1225 Twinney Drive, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9E7

905-836-1433

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$2,850

+ taxes & licensing

Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 10140474
  • VIN: 1FTYR44E87PA54640

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

2007 Ford Ranger STX

4.0L V6 Auto 2WD w/243,318km

Will require repairs to be safetied:

Tires, brakes, rear shocks, front of box floor is rusted through, exhaust leak at center joint, A/C not blowing cold, etc.

Runs & drives well

 

Asking $2,850 obo.

 

 

To be sold as-is only.

 

Per OMVIC:

“This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense."

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Power Outlet

Youth Unlimited / The Shop Vehicle Donation Program

Youth Unlimited / The Shop Vehicle Donation Program

2 - 1225 Twinney Drive, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9E7

