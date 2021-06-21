2007 GMC Acadia

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $7,950 + taxes & licensing 1 5 4 , 8 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 7512117

7512117 Stock #: P4229

P4229 VIN: 1GKER13707J128029

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Grey - Dark

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 154,800 KM

Vehicle Features Packages SLE Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Temporary spare tire Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Privacy Glass Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Automatic Headlights Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Rear Reading Lamps Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Seating Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Split Rear Seat Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat 3rd Row Seat Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Additional Features Telematics Navigation from Telematics

