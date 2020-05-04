Menu
Account
Sign In

2007 Honda Civic

COUPE 2dr,4 sets of winter tires and alloy wheels white summer tir

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Honda Civic

COUPE 2dr,4 sets of winter tires and alloy wheels white summer tir

Location

Auto House Used Car Inc

570 Sandford St, Newmarket, ON L3X 1T4

905-836-6777

  1. 4954353
  2. 4954353
  3. 4954353
  4. 4954353
  5. 4954353
  6. 4954353
  7. 4954353
  8. 4954353
  9. 4954353
  10. 4954353
  11. 4954353
  12. 4954353
  13. 4954353
  14. 4954353
  15. 4954353
  16. 4954353
  17. 4954353
  18. 4954353
Contact Seller

$1,990

+ taxes & licensing

  • 183,000KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4954353
  • Stock #: 005933
  • VIN: 2HGFG12357H005933
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Coupe
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

WE GOT THIS ONE AS TRADE IN WE SELLING AS IS NO SAFETY


4 sets of winter tires and alloy wheels white summer tires


IF YOU LIKE WE DO SAFETY FOR $999


Financing - We offer amazing financing options.


We can get you approved for car loan with the interest rates as low as 3.99% and $0 down. Auto Financing is our specialty and we accept all types of credit! Our process is fast & easy. We can often get approval and deliver the car same day. Price - Auto house used car is known to be one of the most competitive dealership within the Greater Toronto Area providing high quality vehicles at low price points.


Price of the vehicle plus HST & Licensing.


Trade - Have a tradein? We'll take it! We offer free appraisals for our valued clients that would like to trade in their old unit in for a new one.


570 SANDFORD STREET, NEWMARKET,ON ,L3X1T4.


905 836-6777 , 416 839-3367.

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
  • Child-Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Keyless Entry
  • Cup Holder
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Odometer
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
Additional Features
  • Auto Dimming Mirrors
  • Cloth Interior
  • Center Arm Rest
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Automatic Headlight

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto House Used Car Inc

2009 Mazda MAZDA6 4d...
 304,000 KM
$1,490 + tax & lic
2014 Audi A4 S-LINE,...
 139,000 KM
$16,990 + tax & lic
2011 Lincoln MKX NAV...
 164,000 KM
$11,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Auto House Used Car Inc

Auto House Used Car Inc

570 Sandford St, Newmarket, ON L3X 1T4

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

905-836-XXXX

(click to show)

905-836-6777

Send A Message