Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2007 Honda Civic

130,600 KM

Details Features

$6,850

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$6,850

+ taxes & licensing

Youth Unlimited / The Shop Vehicle Donation Program

905-836-1433

Contact Seller
2007 Honda Civic

2007 Honda Civic

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Honda Civic

Location

Youth Unlimited / The Shop Vehicle Donation Program

2 - 1225 Twinney Drive, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9E7

905-836-1433

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,850

+ taxes & licensing

130,600KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8189490
  • VIN: JHMFA362X7S027057

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 130,600 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Youth Unlimited / The Shop Vehicle Donation Program

2007 Honda Civic
 130,600 KM
$6,850 + tax & lic

Email Youth Unlimited / The Shop Vehicle Donation Program

Youth Unlimited / The Shop Vehicle Donation Program

Youth Unlimited / The Shop Vehicle Donation Program

2 - 1225 Twinney Drive, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9E7

Call Dealer

905-836-XXXX

(click to show)

905-836-1433

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory