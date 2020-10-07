Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2007 Infiniti G35

132,301 KM

Details Description Features

$6,250

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$6,250

+ taxes & licensing

Youth Unlimited / The Shop Vehicle Donation Program

905-836-1433

Contact Seller
2007 Infiniti G35

2007 Infiniti G35

Luxury

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Infiniti G35

Luxury

Location

Youth Unlimited / The Shop Vehicle Donation Program

2 - 1225 Twinney Drive, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9E7

905-836-1433

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,250

+ taxes & licensing

132,301KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6138225
  • VIN: JNKBV61F67M822867

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 132,301 KM

Vehicle Description

Car is in good condition.  Price includes cost of certification.  No tax is required to be collected on this sale, as we are a charity and this car was a donated gift-in-kind!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Youth Unlimited / The Shop Vehicle Donation Program

2007 Infiniti G35 Lu...
 132,301 KM
$6,250 + tax & lic
2005 Hyundai Santa F...
 221,325 KM
$3,250 + tax & lic

Email Youth Unlimited / The Shop Vehicle Donation Program

Youth Unlimited / The Shop Vehicle Donation Program

Youth Unlimited / The Shop Vehicle Donation Program

2 - 1225 Twinney Drive, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9E7

Call Dealer

905-836-XXXX

(click to show)

905-836-1433

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory