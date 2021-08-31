2007 Jeep Liberty

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $6,950 + taxes & licensing 1 8 4 , 0 6 6 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 7866228

7866228 Stock #: P4300

P4300 VIN: 1J4GL48K97W511923

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Grey - Light

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 184,066 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Additional Features Equalizer Conventional Spare Tire

