2007 Lamborghini Gallardo

EXTREMELY WELL LOADED, VERY CLEAN, ACCIDENT FREE, ONTARIO VEHICLE, SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE, CLEAN CARFAX, PRESTIGE PKG, S-LINE, WINTER TIRES ON WHEELS INCLUDED, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, NAVIGATION, SUNROOF, BACKUP SENSORS, BLUETOOTH, HEATED LEATHER/ALCANTARA SEATS, MEMORY SEAT, NON SMOKER, AC, PREMIUM AUDIO, LED DAY TIME RUNNING LIGHTS. FREE OIL CHANGE INCLUDED. CARFAX AND SAFETY INCLUDED AT NO EXTRA COST.

Safety ABS Brakes

Passenger Airbag Additional Features Heated Exterior Mirrors

Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.