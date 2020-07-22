Menu
2007 Nissan Altima

179,000 KM

Details Description Features

$5,450

+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing

Eurosports

905-830-9002

3.5 SE

3.5 SE

Location

378 Mulock Drive, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9B8

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale Price

+ taxes & licensing

179,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 5530917
  • Stock #: M8526
  • VIN: 1N4BL21E77C147288

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 179,000 KM

Vehicle Description

**** SUPER SLEEPER ****

 

VERY RARE 6 SPEED MANUAL 

 

270 HP... 5.9 SEC 0-60 MPH

 


You want a large trunk to carry your hockey and golf equipment ? Room for 4 adults comfortably? GREAT gas mileage and of course sports car accelration? Your search is over, this L32 Nissan was ranked 4th fastest sedan in it's price segment in 2007. Smooth, quiet and affordable. No CVT problems to worry about with 6 speed manual transmission... You can put serious mileage on this car... Don't miss this one. 

 

Comes certified with Limited Superior Warranty, price plus taxes and licensing..

 

ALL TRADES ARE WELCOME !!!

 

EUROSPORTS serving Markham, Vaughn, Barrie, Aurora, Stouffville, Bradford, Innisfil, East Gwillimbury, Keswick, Georgina, Orillia, Uxbridge, Newmarket.

 

Specializing in the sales of European, Japanese, and North American pre-owned vehicles.

 

Our certified vehicles go through extensive reconditioning and carry a minimum 90-day or 3,000 kms powertrain warranty, so buy with confidence.

 

Trade-Ins welcomed.

 

Located at 378 Mulock Drive, Newmarket, Ont. L3Y 9B8

 

Please contact us by call or text.

 

905-830-9002 or 905-415-9000

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Trailer Hitch
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
AM/FM CD Player
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Included
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Keyless Start
Conventional Spare Tire

