2007 Nissan Altima

+ taxes & licensing
905-830-9002
378 Mulock Drive, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9B8
905-830-9002
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
**** SUPER SLEEPER ****
VERY RARE 6 SPEED MANUAL
270 HP... 5.9 SEC 0-60 MPH
You want a large trunk to carry your hockey and golf equipment ? Room for 4 adults comfortably? GREAT gas mileage and of course sports car accelration? Your search is over, this L32 Nissan was ranked 4th fastest sedan in it's price segment in 2007. Smooth, quiet and affordable. No CVT problems to worry about with 6 speed manual transmission... You can put serious mileage on this car... Don't miss this one.
Comes certified with Limited Superior Warranty, price plus taxes and licensing..
ALL TRADES ARE WELCOME !!!
EUROSPORTS serving Markham, Vaughn, Barrie, Aurora, Stouffville, Bradford, Innisfil, East Gwillimbury, Keswick, Georgina, Orillia, Uxbridge, Newmarket.
Specializing in the sales of European, Japanese, and North American pre-owned vehicles.
Our certified vehicles go through extensive reconditioning and carry a minimum 90-day or 3,000 kms powertrain warranty, so buy with confidence.
Trade-Ins welcomed.
Located at 378 Mulock Drive, Newmarket, Ont. L3Y 9B8
Please contact us by call or text.
905-830-9002 or 905-415-9000
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
378 Mulock Drive, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9B8