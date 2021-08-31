Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Chevrolet Equinox

174,080 KM

Details Description Features

$5,450

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$5,450

+ taxes & licensing

Bakers Auto Sales

905-853-6162

Contact Seller
2008 Chevrolet Equinox

2008 Chevrolet Equinox

LS

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Chevrolet Equinox

LS

Location

Bakers Auto Sales

220 Mulock Dr, Unit 2, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9B7

905-853-6162

  1. 1633816931
  2. 1633816937
  3. 1633816937
  4. 1633816937
  5. 1633816937
  6. 1633816936
  7. 1633816937
  8. 1633816936
  9. 1633816937
  10. 1633816934
  11. 1633816934
  12. 1633816935
  13. 1633816936
  14. 1633816936
  15. 1633816936
  16. 1633816936
  17. 1633816936
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$5,450

+ taxes & licensing

174,080KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7747827
  • Stock #: P4149
  • VIN: 2CNDL23F786309399

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 174,080 KM

Vehicle Description

Bakers Toyota in Richmond Hill. When you buy a car from Bakers, you can be confident that you have made the right choice.  Bakers Auto Sales is Family owned and operated for over 50 years. We began as a Family business in 1959, and have been serving York Region ever since. Some of you may remember us as Bakers Rambler, Bakers Jeep, and B

Our inventory is certified and reconditioned to meet our high standards … and come with a complimentary 30 Day or 1,000 km power train warranty just ask us for details. Car Proof reports are also included with every vehicle. When it comes to making your purchase, we give you the best price up front

 

 

 

We offer many financing options. Good credit, no credit or bad credit, we can help you drive home today. Give us a try and find out how easy buying a vehicle can be. Visit our website at bakersautosales.ca. Bakers Auto Sales is located in Newmarket at 220 Mulock Drive Unit 2, minutes from Yonge Street & Hwy 404. Call 905 853-6162 or Toll Free 1-888-553-6162. Vehicle pricing includes e-test and safety certification unless otherwise specified.

 All applicable taxes and licensing extra.

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Power Outlet
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Chrome Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bakers Auto Sales

2002 GMC Sierra 1500...
 122,100 KM
$8,950 + tax & lic
2011 Jeep Compass No...
 197,800 KM
$5,950 + tax & lic
2010 Ford Ranger SPORT
 236,900 KM
$8,950 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Bakers Auto Sales

Bakers Auto Sales

220 Mulock Dr, Unit 2, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9B7

Call Dealer

905-853-XXXX

(click to show)

905-853-6162

Quick Links
Directions Website