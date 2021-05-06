Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Dodge Ram 1500

169,200 KM

Details Description Features

$12,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$12,950

+ taxes & licensing

Bakers Auto Sales

905-853-6162

Contact Seller
2008 Dodge Ram 1500

2008 Dodge Ram 1500

SLT

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Dodge Ram 1500

SLT

Location

Bakers Auto Sales

220 Mulock Dr, Unit 2, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9B7

905-853-6162

  1. 1622581160
  2. 1622581161
  3. 1622581160
  4. 1622581161
  5. 1622581161
  6. 1622581161
  7. 1622581162
  8. 1622581162
  9. 1622581162
  10. 1622581159
  11. 1622581160
  12. 1622581158
  13. 1622581162
  14. 1622581162
  15. 1622581159
  16. 1622581160
  17. 1622581160
  18. 1622581160
  19. 1622581161
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$12,950

+ taxes & licensing

169,200KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7129222
  • Stock #: P4197
  • VIN: 1D7HU18298S637641

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 169,200 KM

Vehicle Description

Bakers Auto Sales is Family owned and operated for over 50 years. We began as a Family business in 1959, and have been serving York Region ever since. Some of you may remember us as Bakers Rambler, Bakers Jeep, and Bakers Toyota in Richmond Hill. When you buy a car from Bakers, you can be confident that you have made the right choice.  

Our inventory is certified and reconditioned to meet our high standards … and come with a complimentary 30 Day or 1,000 km power train warranty just ask us for details. Car Proof reports are also included with every vehicle. When it comes to making your purchase, we give you the best price up front

 

 

 

We offer many financing options. Good credit, no credit or bad credit, we can help you drive home today. Give us a try and find out how easy buying a vehicle can be. Visit our website at bakersautosales.ca. Bakers Auto Sales is located in Newmarket at 220 Mulock Drive Unit 2, minutes from Yonge Street & Hwy 404. Call 905 853-6162 or Toll Free 1-888-553-6162. Vehicle pricing includes e-test and safety certification unless otherwise specified.

 All applicable taxes and licensing extra.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
Satellite Radio
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Engine Immobilizer
20 Inch Rims
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bakers Auto Sales

2009 Chevrolet Trave...
 103,705 KM
$9,950 + tax & lic
2009 GMC Acadia SLT
 166,626 KM
$8,950 + tax & lic
2007 Dodge Ram 1500 ...
 200,674 KM
$10,950 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Bakers Auto Sales

Bakers Auto Sales

Bakers Auto Sales

220 Mulock Dr, Unit 2, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9B7

Call Dealer

905-853-XXXX

(click to show)

905-853-6162

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory