2008 Dodge Ram 1500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $12,950 + taxes & licensing 1 6 9 , 2 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7129222

7129222 Stock #: P4197

P4197 VIN: 1D7HU18298S637641

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey - Light

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 169,200 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Fog Lights Passenger Air Bag Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Sunroof / Moonroof Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Trip Computer Satellite Radio Seating Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Leather Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Rear Bench Seat Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features 20 Inch Rims Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.