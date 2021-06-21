2008 Dodge Ram 1500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $9,950 + taxes & licensing 2 3 0 , 6 6 0 K M Used Good Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7357769

7357769 Stock #: P4169

P4169 VIN: 1D7HU18278J165946

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Beige

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 230,660 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Seating Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Split Bench Seat Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.