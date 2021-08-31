Menu
2008 Dodge Ram 1500

167,574 KM

Details Description Features

$11,950

+ tax & licensing
Bakers Auto Sales

905-853-6162

2008 Dodge Ram 1500

2008 Dodge Ram 1500

ST

2008 Dodge Ram 1500

ST

Location

Bakers Auto Sales

220 Mulock Dr, Unit 2, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9B7

905-853-6162

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$11,950

+ taxes & licensing

167,574KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7747818
  • Stock #: P4276
  • VIN: 1D7HU18268J217938

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 167,574 KM

Vehicle Description

Bakers Toyota in Richmond Hill. When you buy a car from Bakers, you can be confident that you have made the right choice.  Bakers Auto Sales is Family owned and operated for over 50 years. We began as a Family business in 1959, and have been serving York Region ever since. Some of you may remember us as Bakers Rambler, Bakers Jeep, and B

Our inventory is certified and reconditioned to meet our high standards … and come with a complimentary 30 Day or 1,000 km power train warranty just ask us for details. Car Proof reports are also included with every vehicle. When it comes to making your purchase, we give you the best price up front

 

 

 

We offer many financing options. Good credit, no credit or bad credit, we can help you drive home today. Give us a try and find out how easy buying a vehicle can be. Visit our website at bakersautosales.ca. Bakers Auto Sales is located in Newmarket at 220 Mulock Drive Unit 2, minutes from Yonge Street & Hwy 404. Call 905 853-6162 or Toll Free 1-888-553-6162. Vehicle pricing includes e-test and safety certification unless otherwise specified.

 All applicable taxes and licensing extra.

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Front Head Air Bag
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Chrome Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Steel Wheels
Power Retractable Running Boards
Running Boards/Side Steps
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Vinyl Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Sliding Rear Window
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Bed Liner
Wheel Locks
Conventional Spare Tire

