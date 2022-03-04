2008 Ford F-150

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $5,950 + taxes & licensing 1 9 4 , 1 0 0 K M Used Good Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8491664

8491664 Stock #: P4377

P4377 VIN: 1FTRF12268KB69272

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey - Dark

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 3

Mileage 194,100 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Tire Pressure Monitor Interior Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Engine Immobilizer Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Seating Split Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Convenience Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Exterior Steel Wheels Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.