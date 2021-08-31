Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Ford F-250

185,000 KM

Details Description Features

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Dulary Motors

905-955-8475

Contact Seller
2008 Ford F-250

2008 Ford F-250

XL

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Ford F-250

XL

Location

Dulary Motors

220 Mulock Dr, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9B7

905-955-8475

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

185,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8037316
  • VIN: 1FTNF20598ED91935

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 185,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2008 Ford F250 features great Cargo Space for any contractor or trades person. 


We are certified Dealer, OMVIC Registered and Member of UCDA (Used Car Dealers Association).

No Hidden Fee or Charges,You pay what you see in ad.
Buy with confidence, feel free to call us for more information or visit us for test drive at

220 MULOCK DRIVE, UNIT 3

NEWMARKET, ONTATRIO

L3Y 9B7

905-955-8475

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Winter Tires
Trailer Hitch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Dulary Motors

2008 Ford F-250 XL
 0 KM
$11,995 + tax & lic
2015 Toyota Corolla S
 0 KM
$15,995 + tax & lic
2012 Ford F-150 XL
 169,000 KM
$14,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dulary Motors

Dulary Motors

Dulary Motors

220 Mulock Dr, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9B7

Call Dealer

905-955-XXXX

(click to show)

905-955-8475

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory