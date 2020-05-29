Menu
$6,450

+ taxes & licensing

Bakers Auto Sales

905-853-6162

2008 Ford Ranger

2008 Ford Ranger

XL

2008 Ford Ranger

XL

Location

Bakers Auto Sales

220 Mulock Dr, Unit 2, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9B7

905-853-6162

Sale Price

$6,450

+ taxes & licensing

  • 167,864KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5153987
  • Stock #: P3937
  • VIN: 1FTYR10DX8PB09599
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Grey - Dark
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
2-door
Passengers
3

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Bakers Auto Sales is Family owned and operated for over 50 years. We began as a Family business in 1959, and have been serving York Region ever since. Some of you may remember us as Bakers Rambler, Bakers Jeep,and Bakers Toyota in Richmond Hill.When you buy a car from Bakers, you can be confident that you have made the right choice. Our consistent AAA rating with the Better Business Bureau is a testament to that.  

Our inventory is certified and reconditioned to meet our high standards … and come with a complimentary 3 month or 5,000 km Drivers Shield power train warranty just ask us for details. Car Proof reports are also included with every vehicle. When it comes to making your purchase, we give you the best price up front

so there are no stressful back-and-forth negotiations. With no hidden fees, the sticker price is what you pay, just add HST and licensing. If you need financing we can help. We offer many financing options. 

Good credit, no credit or bad credit, we can help you drive home today. Give us a try and find out how easy buying a vehicle can be. Visit our website at bakersautosales.ca Bakers Auto Sales is located in Newmarket at 220 Mulock Drive Unit 2, minutes from Yonge Street & Hwy 404. Call 905 853-6162 or Toll Free 1-888-553-6162. Vehicle pricing includes e-test and safety certification unless otherwise specified. 

No hidden fees. All applicable taxes and licensing extra.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Split Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Steel Wheels
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
  • Warranty Included
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Convenience
  • Power Outlet

