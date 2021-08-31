Menu
2008 Ford Ranger

145,500 KM

Details Description Features

$11,950

+ tax & licensing
$11,950

+ taxes & licensing

Bakers Auto Sales

905-853-6162

2008 Ford Ranger

2008 Ford Ranger

XLT

2008 Ford Ranger

XLT

Location

Bakers Auto Sales

220 Mulock Dr, Unit 2, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9B7

905-853-6162

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$11,950

+ taxes & licensing

145,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7866204
  • Stock #: P4301
  • VIN: 1FTZR45E78PB00561

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 145,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Bakers Toyota in Richmond Hill. When you buy a car from Bakers, you can be confident that you have made the right choice.  Bakers Auto Sales is Family owned and operated for over 50 years. We began as a Family business in 1959, and have been serving York Region ever since. Some of you may remember us as Bakers Rambler, Bakers Jeep, and B

Our inventory is certified and reconditioned to meet our high standards … and come with a complimentary 30 Day or 1,000 km power train warranty just ask us for details. Car Proof reports are also included with every vehicle. When it comes to making your purchase, we give you the best price up front

 

 

 

We offer many financing options. Good credit, no credit or bad credit, we can help you drive home today. Give us a try and find out how easy buying a vehicle can be. Visit our website at bakersautosales.ca. Bakers Auto Sales is located in Newmarket at 220 Mulock Drive Unit 2, minutes from Yonge Street & Hwy 404. Call 905 853-6162 or Toll Free 1-888-553-6162. Vehicle pricing includes e-test and safety certification unless otherwise specified.

 All applicable taxes and licensing extra.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Engine Immobilizer
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Split Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Power Outlet

Bakers Auto Sales

220 Mulock Dr, Unit 2, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9B7

905-853-6162

