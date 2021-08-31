2008 Ford Ranger

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $11,950 + taxes & licensing 1 4 5 , 5 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 7866204

7866204 Stock #: P4301

P4301 VIN: 1FTZR45E78PB00561

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Grey - Dark

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 145,500 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Air Conditioning Bucket Seats Engine Immobilizer Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Split Rear Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Convenience Power Outlet

