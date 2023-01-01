2008 Mazda B-Series

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $11,950 + taxes & licensing 1 0 5 , 7 2 5 K M Used Good Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 9463303

9463303 Stock #: P4548

P4548 VIN: 4F4ZR47E38PM01316

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Grey - Dark

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 4

Mileage 105,725 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Tow Hooks Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Aluminum Wheels Sliding Rear Window Privacy Glass Interior Air Conditioning Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Convenience Tow Hitch Power Outlet Seating Cloth Seats Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

