$6,450+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$6,450
+ taxes & licensing
Youth Unlimited / The Shop Vehicle Donation Program
905-836-1433
2008 Mazda MAZDA5
2008 Mazda MAZDA5
Location
Youth Unlimited / The Shop Vehicle Donation Program
2 - 1225 Twinney Drive, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9E7
905-836-1433
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$6,450
+ taxes & licensing
CALL
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9701350
- VIN: JM1CR293280314823
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
Mazda 5, 2008
147 832km,
Tax Included
Safety Certificate and Licensing Included
Contact us today!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Youth Unlimited / The Shop Vehicle Donation Program
Youth Unlimited / The Shop Vehicle Donation Program
2 - 1225 Twinney Drive, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9E7