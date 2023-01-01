Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Mazda MAZDA5

0 KM

Details Description Features

$6,450

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$6,450

+ taxes & licensing

Youth Unlimited / The Shop Vehicle Donation Program

905-836-1433

Contact Seller
2008 Mazda MAZDA5

2008 Mazda MAZDA5

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Mazda MAZDA5

Location

Youth Unlimited / The Shop Vehicle Donation Program

2 - 1225 Twinney Drive, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9E7

905-836-1433

  1. 1678486494
  2. 1678486494
  3. 1678486494
  4. 1678486355
  5. 1678486494
  6. 1678486494
  7. 1678486494
  8. 1678486376
  9. 1678486494
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,450

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
CALL
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9701350
  • VIN: JM1CR293280314823

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Mazda 5, 2008

147 832km, 

Tax Included

Safety Certificate and Licensing Included

 

Contact us today!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Youth Unlimited / The Shop Vehicle Donation Program

2008 Mazda MAZDA5
0 KM
$6,450 + tax & lic
2015 Nissan Micra
284,701 KM
SOLD + tax & lic
2011 Mazda Tribute F...
 108,101 KM
SOLD + tax & lic

Email Youth Unlimited / The Shop Vehicle Donation Program

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Youth Unlimited / The Shop Vehicle Donation Program

Youth Unlimited / The Shop Vehicle Donation Program

2 - 1225 Twinney Drive, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9E7

Call Dealer

905-836-XXXX

(click to show)

905-836-1433

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory