2008 Mazda MAZDA5

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,450 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes CALL Used Good Condition

Listing ID: 9701350

9701350 VIN: JM1CR293280314823

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Rear Window Defrost Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Exterior Automatic Headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.