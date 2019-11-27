2008 Mazda Tribute

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

***GRAND TOURNING AWD TRIBUTE*** V6 ENGINE, REMOTE STARTER, HEATED 2 TONE LEATHER SEATS, POWER GROUPS, MOONROOF, ALLOYS, FACTORY HITCH AND MORE... PRICE CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY PLUS TAXES AND LICENSING FEE..NO ADMIN FEE EUROSPORTS serving Markham, Vaughn, Barrie, Aurora, Stouffville, Bradford, Innisfil, East Gwillimbury, Keswick, Georgina, Orillia, Uxbridge, Newmarket.



Specializing in the sales of European, Japanese, and North American pre-owned vehicles.



Our certified vehicles go through extensive reconditioning and carry a minimum 90-day or 3,000 kms powertrain warranty, so buy with confidence.



Trade-Ins welcomed. WE BUY CARS FOR CASH $$$$$$



LOCATED AT 378 MULOCK DRIVE, NEWMARKET.



CALL OR TEXT

905-830-9002 OR 905-415-9000

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Fog Lights

Passenger Air Bag

Side Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

Rear Window Defrost

Stability Control

Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Rear Side Air Bag Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Trunk

Power Seats Exterior Tinted Glass

Alloy Wheels

Luggage Rack

Trailer Hitch

Aluminum Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel

Sunroof / Moonroof

Cargo shade Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Steering Wheel Controls

Automatic Headlights

Tow Hitch

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Front Reading Lamps

Proximity Key

Power Outlet

Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

Premium Sound System

CD Player

CD Changer

Auxiliary Audio Input

AM/FM CD Player Seating Bucket Seats

Folding Rear Seat

Heated Seats

Leather Seats

Split Rear Seat

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Power Driver Seat

Rear Bench Seat

Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Heated Front Seat(s) Warranty Warranty Included Trim Leather Steering Wheel Windows Privacy Glass Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Sun/Moonroof

