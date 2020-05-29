Menu
Account
Sign In
$9,988

+ taxes & licensing

Limestone Motor Cars Inc.

905-967-0060

Contact Seller
2008 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

2008 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

4dr Sdn 3.0L 4MATIC

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

4dr Sdn 3.0L 4MATIC

Location

Limestone Motor Cars Inc.

220 Mulock Drive, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9B7

905-967-0060

  1. 5140502
  2. 5140502
  3. 5140502
  4. 5140502
  5. 5140502
  6. 5140502
  7. 5140502
  8. 5140502
  9. 5140502
  10. 5140502
Contact Seller

$9,988

+ taxes & licensing

  • 109,767KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5140502
  • Stock #: 256879
  • VIN: WDBUF92X48B256879
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Gray
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder

CHECK OUT OUR CUSTOMER REVIEWS>>>>>>>>


One simple promise: Serving our customers better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends.


 This Mercedes is one of a kind. This car has been owned by the owner of Limestone Motor Cars since 2012, He bought it when it had 84,000 kilometers and in 8 years it only has 109,767. Synthetic oil changes every 5,000 kilometers. Fully loaded with leather seating, power moon roof , woodgrain dash, AWD , Bluetooth and comes with the Mercedes phone and more.... Vehicle is accident free!


Certification and Car Proof report are all included in the price! 


Our vehicles come from trade ins at franchised dealers and not from the Auctions, It’s harder to do but we feel that a better product results in a better experience for both the customer and us! We do our due diligence to ensure that we know the accident history, the owner history and the maintenance history of all our vehicles. Come in today and see why we have been in business for over 24 years proudly serving Newmarket, Aurora, Bradford, Barrie, Richmond Hill, Stouffville, Markham, Orillia, Keswick, Alliston, Toronto, North York, Brampton, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Oshawa, Kitchener, Guelph and all Earth Inhabitants.


 

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Power Brakes
  • Side Airbag
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
  • Child-Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Cup Holder
Seating
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Heated Seats
  • MEMORY SEAT
Windows
  • Sunroof/Moonroof
  • Rear Window Defroster
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
Additional Features
  • Auto Dimming Mirrors
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Leather Steering Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Limestone Motor Cars Inc.

2013 Hyundai Tucson ...
 98,059 KM
$13,988 + tax & lic
2006 Toyota Corolla ...
 128,048 KM
$5,988 + tax & lic
2015 Hyundai Elantra...
 45,476 KM
$11,988 + tax & lic

Email Dealer

Limestone Motor Cars Inc.

Limestone Motor Cars Inc.

220 Mulock Drive, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9B7

Call Dealer

905-967-XXXX

(click to show)

905-967-0060

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory