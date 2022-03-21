2008 Pontiac G5

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $5,950 + taxes & licensing 1 8 7 , 3 0 4 K M Used Good Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8692178

8692178 VIN: 1G2AL15FX87318987

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey - Dark

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 187,304 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Rear Window Defrost Emergency Trunk Release Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Rear Spoiler Automatic Headlights Convenience Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Mechanical Power Steering Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Interior Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Trip Computer Remote Trunk Release Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Auxiliary Audio Input Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.