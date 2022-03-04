Menu
2008 Pontiac Montana

99,333 KM

Details

$4,850

+ tax & licensing
$4,850

+ taxes & licensing

Youth Unlimited / The Shop Vehicle Donation Program

905-836-1433

2008 Pontiac Montana

2008 Pontiac Montana

w/1SA

2008 Pontiac Montana

w/1SA

Location

Youth Unlimited / The Shop Vehicle Donation Program

2 - 1225 Twinney Drive, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9E7

905-836-1433

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,850

+ taxes & licensing

99,333KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8653315
  • VIN: 1GMDU03W48D159657

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 99,333 KM

Vehicle Description

2008, Pontaic Montana, 99,333km

$4,850

Comes with safety certificate and licensing, 

All season tires on steel rims, Winter tires NOT included. 

Contact us today: 905-836-1433

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Wheel Covers
Telematics

Youth Unlimited / The Shop Vehicle Donation Program

Youth Unlimited / The Shop Vehicle Donation Program

2 - 1225 Twinney Drive, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9E7

905-836-1433

