Youth Unlimited / The Shop Vehicle Donation Program
2008 Pontiac Montana
Youth Unlimited / The Shop Vehicle Donation Program
2 - 1225 Twinney Drive, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9E7
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
99,333KM
- Listing ID: 8653315
- VIN: 1GMDU03W48D159657
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 99,333 KM
Vehicle Description
2008, Pontaic Montana, 99,333km
Comes with safety certificate and licensing,
All season tires on steel rims, Winter tires NOT included.
Contact us today: 905-836-1433
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Wheel Covers
Telematics
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2 - 1225 Twinney Drive, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9E7