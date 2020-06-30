Menu
2008 Toyota Prius

150,474 KM

Details Description Features

$6,988

+ tax & licensing
Limestone Motor Cars Inc.

905-967-0060

5DR HB

Location

150,474KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 150,474 KM

Vehicle Description

CHECK OUT OUR CUSTOMER REVIEWS>>>>>>>>


One simple promise: Serving our customers better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends.


 Traded in at local Dealership and we bought it from them. Good service history. Hybrid gives you amazing gas mileage 4.1 litres per 100 kilometers. 


Certification and Car Proof report are all included in the price! 


Our vehicles come from trade ins at franchised dealers and not from the Auctions, It’s harder to do but we feel that a better product results in a better experience for both the customer and us! We do our due diligence to ensure that we know the accident history, the owner history and the maintenance history of all our vehicles. Come in today and see why we have been in business for over 24 years proudly serving Newmarket, Aurora, Bradford, Barrie, Richmond Hill, Stouffville, Markham, Orillia, Keswick, Alliston, Toronto, North York, Brampton, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Oshawa, Kitchener, Guelph and all Earth Inhabitants.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Cup Holder
Trip Odometer
Driver Side Airbag

