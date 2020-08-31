2008 Toyota RAV4

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Brakes Passenger Airbag Power-Assist Disc Brakes Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry tilt steering Cup Holder Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Windows Sunroof/Moonroof Rear Window Defroster Additional Features Cloth Interior Driver Side Airbag Rear Windows Wiper

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.