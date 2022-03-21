2008 Toyota Tacoma

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $12,950 + taxes & licensing 1 8 7 , 3 0 0 K M Used Good Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 8664478

8664478 VIN: 5tetx22n88z490079

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey - Dark

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 4

Mileage 187,300 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Tow Hooks Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Brake Assist Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Front Reading Lamps Engine Immobilizer Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Seating Cloth Seats Convenience Passenger Vanity Mirror Third Passenger Door Fourth Passenger Door Power Outlet Exterior Steel Wheels Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

