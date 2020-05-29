Menu
Account
Sign In
$5,550

+ taxes & licensing

Eurosports

905-830-9002

Contact Seller
2008 Volvo S40

2008 Volvo S40

leather

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Volvo S40

leather

Location

Eurosports

378 Mulock Drive, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9B8

905-830-9002

Contact Seller
Sale Price

$5,550

+ taxes & licensing

  • 211,505KM
  • Used
  • Good Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5232293
  • Stock #: M9563
  • VIN: YVIMS382882381285
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Black+Blue
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
5-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

AUTO TRANS, POWER GROUPS, ALLOY WHEELS, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, MOONROOF, WELL MAINTAINED.

PRICE CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY PLUS TAXES AND LICENSING FEE..NO ADMIN FEE.  

 

EUROSPORTS serving Markham, Vaughn, Barrie, Aurora, Stouffville, Bradford, Innisfil, East Gwillimbury, Keswick, Georgina, Orillia, Uxbridge, Newmarket.

Specializing in the sales of European, Japanese, and North American pre-owned vehicles.

Our certified vehicles go through extensive reconditioning and carry a minimum 90-day or 3,000 kms powertrain warranty, so buy with confidence.

Trade-Ins welcomed. WE BUY CARS FOR CASH $$$$$$

LOCATED AT 378 MULOCK DRIVE, NEWMARKET.

               CALL OR TEXT
     905-830-9002 OR 905-415-9000

 

 

 

 

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • Anti-Theft System
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Trunk
  • Power Seats
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Proximity Key
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
Warranty
  • Warranty Included
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Eurosports

2009 Mitsubishi Lanc...
 221,757 KM
$5,350 + tax & lic
2014 Honda Odyssey T...
 121,170 KM
$19,850 + tax & lic
2006 Mazda MAZDA3 GT
 245,955 KM
$3,550 + tax & lic

Email Dealer

Eurosports

Eurosports

378 Mulock Drive, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9B8

Call Dealer

905-830-XXXX

(click to show)

905-830-9002

Alternate Numbers
905-415-9000
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory