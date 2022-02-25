Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 BMW 328xi Sedan

0 KM

Details

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Dulary Motors

905-955-8475

Contact Seller
2009 BMW 328xi Sedan

2009 BMW 328xi Sedan

Watch This Vehicle

2009 BMW 328xi Sedan

Location

Dulary Motors

220 Mulock Dr, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9B7

905-955-8475

  1. 1648316085
  2. 1648316086
  3. 1648316085
  4. 1648316084
  5. 1648316086
  6. 1648316086
  7. 1648316084
  8. 1648316086
  9. 1648316085
  10. 1648316084
  11. 1648316086
  12. 1648316086
  13. 1648316086
  14. 1648316085
  15. 1648316086
  16. 1648316086
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8384241

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Dulary Motors

2009 BMW 328xi Sedan
 0 KM
$10,995 + tax & lic
2008 Ford F-250 XL
 185,000 KM
$11,400 + tax & lic
2012 Ford F-150 XL
 169,000 KM
$12,000 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dulary Motors

Dulary Motors

Dulary Motors

220 Mulock Dr, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9B7

Call Dealer

905-955-XXXX

(click to show)

905-955-8475

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory