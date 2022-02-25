$10,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$10,995
+ taxes & licensing
Dulary Motors
905-955-8475
2009 BMW 328xi Sedan
2009 BMW 328xi Sedan
Location
Dulary Motors
220 Mulock Dr, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9B7
905-955-8475
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$10,995
+ taxes & licensing
CALL
Used
- Listing ID: 8384241
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gold
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Dulary Motors
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Dulary Motors
220 Mulock Dr, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9B7