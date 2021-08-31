2009 Chevrolet Cobalt

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $5,450 + taxes & licensing 1 0 5 , 3 7 5 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7600048

7600048 Stock #: P4247

P4247 VIN: 1G1AT18H497168751

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey - Light

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 105,375 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch Emergency Trunk Release Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Interior Air Conditioning Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Trunk Release Power Outlet Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Sunroof / Moonroof Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Trip Computer MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats Split Rear Seat Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.