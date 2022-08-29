2009 Chevrolet Cobalt

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $5,950 + taxes & licensing 1 9 2 , 8 3 5 K M Used Good Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 9197686

9197686 Stock #: P4509

P4509 VIN: 1G1AT55H997201786

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Maroon

Interior Colour Grey - Dark

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 192,835 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Child Safety Locks Emergency Trunk Release Interior Security System Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Remote Trunk Release Rear Bench Seat Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Convenience Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat

