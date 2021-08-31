2009 Ford F-150

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $11,950 + taxes & licensing 2 1 9 , 7 8 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

P4306 VIN: 1FTRW148X9FA82552

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Grey - Dark

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 219,780 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Tow Hooks Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Convenience Keyless Entry Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Seating Cloth Seats Driver Adjustable Lumbar Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

