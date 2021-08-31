2009 Ford F-150

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $13,950 + taxes & licensing 9 8 , 0 0 7 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7973294

7973294 Stock #: P4298

P4298 VIN: 1FTVF14V19KC88578

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Grey - Dark

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 3

Mileage 98,007 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Tow Hooks Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Exterior Alloy Wheels Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Seating Split Bench Seat Additional Features 5.4V8 FACTORY TRAILER PACKAGE Conventional Spare Tire UPGRADE 7 BOLT RIMS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.