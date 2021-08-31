Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Ford F-150

202,300 KM

Details Description Features

$11,450

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$11,450

+ taxes & licensing

Bakers Auto Sales

905-853-6162

Contact Seller
2009 Ford F-150

2009 Ford F-150

XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Bakers Auto Sales

220 Mulock Dr, Unit 2, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9B7

905-853-6162

  1. 1640892770
  2. 1640892771
  3. 1640892772
  4. 1640892772
  5. 1640892772
  6. 1640892772
  7. 1640892771
  8. 1640892772
  9. 1640892772
  10. 1640892771
  11. 1640892771
  12. 1640892772
  13. 1640892771
  14. 1640892772
  15. 1640892770
  16. 1640892771
  17. 1640892771
  18. 1640892771
  19. 1640892772
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$11,450

+ taxes & licensing

202,300KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8063530
  • Stock #: P4302
  • VIN: 1FTPW14V59FA70905

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 202,300 KM

Vehicle Description

 Bakers Auto Bakers Toyota in Richmond Hill. When you buy a car from Bakers, you can be confident that you have made the right Sales is Family owned and operated for over 50 years. We began as a Family business in 1959, and have been serving York Region ever since. Some of you may remember us as Bakers Rambler, Bakers Jeep, and B

Our inventory is certified and reconditioned to meet our high standards … and come with a complimentary 30 Day or 1,000 km power train warranty just ask us for details. Car Proof reports are also included with every vehicle. When it comes to making your purchase, we give you the best price up front

 

 

 

We offer many financing options. Good credit, no credit or bad credit, we can help you drive home today. Give us a try and find out how easy buying a vehicle can be. Visit our website at bakersautosales.ca. Bakers Auto Sales is located in Newmarket at 220 Mulock Drive Unit 2, minutes from Yonge Street & Hwy 404. Call 905 853-6162 or Toll Free 1-888-553-6162. Vehicle pricing includes e-test and safety certification unless otherwise specified.

 All applicable taxes and licensing extra.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bakers Auto Sales

2004 Jeep Liberty Sp...
 143,251 KM
$5,450 + tax & lic
2002 Dodge Dakota SLT
 220,495 KM
$5,950 + tax & lic
2005 Chevrolet Blaze...
 145,953 KM
$5,950 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Bakers Auto Sales

Bakers Auto Sales

220 Mulock Dr, Unit 2, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9B7

Call Dealer

905-853-XXXX

(click to show)

905-853-6162

Quick Links
Directions Website