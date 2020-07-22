Menu
2009 GMC Sierra 1500

180,327 KM

$10,950

+ tax & licensing
$10,950

+ taxes & licensing

Bakers Auto Sales

905-853-6162

2009 GMC Sierra 1500

2009 GMC Sierra 1500

WT

2009 GMC Sierra 1500

WT

Bakers Auto Sales

220 Mulock Dr, Unit 2, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9B7

905-853-6162

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale Price

$10,950

+ taxes & licensing

180,327KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 5541741
  Stock #: P3999
  VIN: 1GTEK14X39Z243095

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Red
  Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 2-door
  Passengers 3
  Mileage 180,327 KM

Vehicle Description

Our inventory is certified and reconditioned to meet our high standards … and come with a complimentary 3 month or 5,000 km Drivers Shield power train warranty just ask us for details. Car Proof reports are also included with every vehicle. When it comes to making your purchase, we give you the best price up front  

so there are no stressful back-and-forth negotiations. With no hidden fees, the sticker price is what you pay, just add HST and licensing. If you need financing we can help. We offer many financing options.

so there are no stressful back-and-forth negotiations. With no hidden fees, the sticker price is what you pay, just add HST and licensing. If you need financing we can help. We offer many financing options. 

No hidden fees. All applicable taxes and licensing extra 

No hidden fees. All applicable taxes and licensing extra

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Steering
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Split Bench Seat
Tire Pressure Monitor
Engine Immobilizer
Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

Bakers Auto Sales

Bakers Auto Sales

220 Mulock Dr, Unit 2, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9B7

905-853-6162

