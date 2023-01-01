2009 Honda Civic

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified. Sale $8,950 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 9 3 , 1 7 2 K M Used Good Condition

P4562 VIN: 2HGFG12649H007766

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Grey - Dark

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 193,172 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Front Reading Lamps Remote Trunk Release Rear Bench Seat Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Power Outlet Additional Features Sun/Moonroof

