2009 Honda Civic

193,172 KM

Details Description Features

$8,950

+ tax & licensing
Bakers Auto Sales

2dr Auto LX SR

Location

Bakers Auto Sales

220 Mulock Dr, Unit 2, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9B7

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

193,172KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9642595
  • Stock #: P4562
  • VIN: 2HGFG12649H007766

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 193,172 KM

Vehicle Description

Bakers Auto Sales is Family owned and operated for over 50 years. 

We began as a Family business in 1959, and have been serving York Region ever since. 

Some of you may remember us as Bakers Rambler, Bakers Jeep, and Bakers Toyota in Richmond Hill. 

When you buy a car from Bakers, you can be confident that you have made the right choice.   

Our inventory is certified and reconditioned to meet our high standards …   

Car Proof report When it comes to making your purchase, 

we give you the best price up front so there are no stressful back-and-forth negotiations. 

With no hidden fees, the sticker price is what you pay, just add HST and licensing. 

If you need financing we can help. We offer many financing options. 

Good credit, no credit or bad credit, we can help you drive home today. 

Give us a try and find out how easy buying a vehicle can be. 

Visit our website at bakersautosales.ca Bakers Auto Sales is located in Newmarket at 220 Mulock Drive Unit 2, 

minutes from Yonge Street & Hwy 404. Call 905 853-6162 or Toll Free 1-888-553-6162. 

Vehicle pricing includes e-test and safety certification unless otherwise specified. 

No hidden fees. All applicable taxes and licensing extra.

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Sun/Moonroof

