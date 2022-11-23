Menu
2009 Lincoln MKS

128,290 KM

Details Features

$9,900

+ tax & licensing
$9,900

+ taxes & licensing

Southlake Ford

905-853-5000

Contact Seller
2009 Lincoln MKS

2009 Lincoln MKS

4dr Sdn FWD

2009 Lincoln MKS

4dr Sdn FWD

Location

Southlake Ford

18001 Leslie St, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9A4

905-853-5000

$9,900

+ taxes & licensing

128,290KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9367798
  • Stock #: PU09779
  • VIN: 1LNHM93R09G634575

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 128,290 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic

