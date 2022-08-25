2009 Mazda B-Series

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $10,950 + taxes & licensing 1 8 8 , 3 0 5 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9006493

9006493 VIN: 4F4ZR47E89PM01829

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Grey - Dark

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 4

Mileage 188,305 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Tow Hooks Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Aluminum Wheels Sliding Rear Window Privacy Glass Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Convenience Keyless Entry Tow Hitch Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire 4.0LITRE V6

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.