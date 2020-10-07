Menu
2009 Mazda MAZDA5

78,409 KM

$6,488

+ tax & licensing
$6,488

+ taxes & licensing

Limestone Motor Cars Inc.

905-967-0060

GT/ GOOD SERVICE

Location

Limestone Motor Cars Inc.

220 Mulock Drive, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9B7

905-967-0060

$6,488

+ taxes & licensing

78,409KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6139785
  Stock #: 349451
  VIN: JM1CR293X90349451

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 349451
  • Mileage 78,409 KM

Vehicle Description

CHECK OUT OUR CUSTOMER REVIEWS>>>>>>>>


One simple promise: Serving our customers better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends.


 Traded in at Cambridge Toyota this 7 passenger vehicle is loaded with Leather seating, power sun roof, 17" sport alloy rims, cruise, power windows, locks and mirrors. Great on gas and has had regular oil changes and servicing.


Certification and Car Proof report are all included in the price! 


Our vehicles come from trade ins at franchised dealers and not from the Auctions, It’s harder to do but we feel that a better product results in a better experience for both the customer and us! We do our due diligence to ensure that we know the accident history, the owner history and the maintenance history of all our vehicles. Come in today and see why we have been in business for over 24 years proudly serving Newmarket, Aurora, Bradford, Barrie, Richmond Hill, Stouffville, Markham, Orillia, Keswick, Alliston, Toronto, North York, Brampton, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Oshawa, Kitchener, Guelph and all Earth Inhabitants.


 

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Cup Holder
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Sunroof/Moonroof
Rear Window Defroster
Power Brakes
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
Rear Windows Wiper

