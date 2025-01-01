$14,995+ tax & licensing
2009 Mercedes-Benz S-Class
S550 4MATIC
2009 Mercedes-Benz S-Class
S550 4MATIC
Location
DRIVEN
220 Mulock Drive, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9B7
(416) 400-0090
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P25080
- Mileage 187,672 KM
Vehicle Description
The stunning silver Mercedes-Benz S-Class S550 4MATIC offers an all-wheel drive experience, bringing unparalleled handling and performance to your daily drive.
This luxurious sedan offers a meticulously designed exterior while the black leather interior provides a sophisticated ambiance, making every journey comfortable. With features such as a sunroof/moonroof and stylish alloy wheels, this S-Class is sure to turn heads wherever you go.
Enjoy state-of-the-art technology with the integrated navigation system, Bluetooth connectivity, and satellite radio. The drive is as enjoyable as it is safe, thanks to a range of safety features and driver assistance systems including a backup camera, parking sensors, and brake assist. Experience unmatched comfort with amenities such as heated and cooled leather seats, heated mirrors, and a heated steering wheel, ensuring you and your passengers are always at ease.
Perfect for buyers who seek luxury and performance in every ride, the Mercedes-Benz S-Class at 187,672 km on the odometer is an incredible opportunity. Contact us today to schedule a test drive and learn more about this exceptional vehicle!
Why Buy from DRIVEN?
At DRIVEN, we're Ontarios Premier Dealership, committed to making your car-buying experience easy, transparent, and stress-free. Unlike other dealers who sneak in extra fees for certification, our pricing is all-inclusiveno hidden fees, just sales tax and licensing.
Every vehicle comes with a complimentary Carfax history report and has passed a rigorous 150-point inspection and reconditioning process at our state-of-the-art service facility. We dont just meet minimum safety standardswe exceed them, including a fresh oil change and ensuring all service requirements are up to date. Plus, for added peace of mind, every vehicle is backed by our 30-Day / 2,500 KM Assurance Program.
Looking to trade in? We get you top dollar by exposing your vehicle to online auctions across Canada.
Not buying from us? No problemwell still buy your car!
But dont just take our word for itour Glowing 5-star Google Reviews speak for themselves. See why so many customers trust us to help them find the perfect car!
>> Advertised Price Reflects a $2,000 Finance Credit. Cash Price May Vary.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Interior
Seating
Exterior
Comfort
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From DRIVEN
Email DRIVEN
DRIVEN
Call Dealer
(416) 400-XXXX(click to show)
(416) 400-0090
Alternate Numbers(866) 705-6267
+ taxes & licensing
(416) 400-0090