$5,950

+ taxes & licensing

Eurosports

905-830-9002

2009 MINI Cooper

2009 MINI Cooper

Classic

2009 MINI Cooper

Classic

Location

Eurosports

378 Mulock Drive, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9B8

905-830-9002

Sale Price

$5,950

+ taxes & licensing

  • 159,380KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5232332
  • Stock #: M7453
  • VIN: WMWMF335X9TU69789
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Coupe
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
2-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

 

 

**** BRAND NEW CLUTCH ****

 

 

 

6 SPEED, ONE OWNER SERVICE RECORD UP TO DATE, NO RUST AND NO ACCIDENT, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, PANAROMIC ROOF,17 INCHE ALLOYS, TINTED WINDOWS, FOG LIGHTS, AIR, FULLY LOADED.. MUST BE SEEN.. 

 

 
Comes certified with Limited Superior Warranty price plus taxes and licensing... see dealer for details

 

 

 

EUROSPORTS serving Markham, Vaughn, Barrie, Aurora, Stouffville, Bradford, Innisfil, East Gwillimbury, Keswick, Georgina, Orillia, Uxbridge, Newmarket.

 

 

 

Specializing in the sales of European, Japanese, and North American pre-owned vehicles.

 

 

 

Our certified vehicles go through extensive reconditioning and carry a minimum 90-day or 3,000 kms powertrain warranty, so buy with confidence.

 

 

 

Trade-Ins welcomed. WE BUY CARS FOR CASH $$$$$$

 

 

 

LOCATED AT 378 MULOCK DRIVE, NEWMARKET.

 

 

 

CALL OR TEXT

 

 

 

905-830-9002 OR 905-415-9000

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
  • Cargo shade
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Push Button Start
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Split Rear Seat
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Warranty
  • Warranty Included
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Premium Synthetic Seats

