2009 Pontiac G5

148,168 KM

Details

$5,650

+ tax & licensing
$5,650

+ taxes & licensing

Bakers Auto Sales

905-853-6162

2009 Pontiac G5

2009 Pontiac G5

SE w/1SA

2009 Pontiac G5

SE w/1SA

Location

Bakers Auto Sales

220 Mulock Dr, Unit 2, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9B7

905-853-6162

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$5,650

+ taxes & licensing

148,168KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8132641
  • Stock #: P4346
  • VIN: 1G2AS58H197207009

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 148,168 KM

Vehicle Description

 Bakers Auto Bakers Toyota in Richmond Hill. When you buy a car from Bakers, you can be confident that you have made the right Sales is Family owned and operated for over 50 years. We began as a Family business in 1959, and have been serving York Region ever since. Some of you may remember us as Bakers Rambler, Bakers Jeep, and B

Our inventory is certified and reconditioned to meet our high standards … and come with a complimentary 30 Day or 1,000 km power train warranty just ask us for details. Car Proof reports are also included with every vehicle. When it comes to making your purchase, we give you the best price up front

 

 

 

We offer many financing options. Good credit, no credit or bad credit, we can help you drive home today. Give us a try and find out how easy buying a vehicle can be. Visit our website at bakersautosales.ca. Bakers Auto Sales is located in Newmarket at 220 Mulock Drive Unit 2, minutes from Yonge Street & Hwy 404. Call 905 853-6162 or Toll Free 1-888-553-6162. Vehicle pricing includes e-test and safety certification unless otherwise specified.

 All applicable taxes and licensing extra.

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

