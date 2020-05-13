Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$5,450

+ taxes & licensing

Bakers Auto Sales

905-853-6162

Contact Seller
2009 Pontiac Torrent

2009 Pontiac Torrent

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Pontiac Torrent

SE

Location

Bakers Auto Sales

220 Mulock Dr, Unit 2, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9B7

905-853-6162

  1. 1590232428
  2. 1590232438
  3. 1590232451
  4. 1590232457
  5. 1590232455
  6. 1590232458
  7. 1590232458
  8. 1590232439
  9. 1590232440
  10. 1590232425
  11. 1590232442
  12. 1590232413
  13. 1590232428
  14. 1590232411
  15. 1590232432
Contact Seller
Sale Price

$5,450

+ taxes & licensing

  • 144,011KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5005728
  • Stock #: P3948
  • VIN: 2CKDL33F796243988
Exterior Colour
Tan
Interior Colour
Beige
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
  • Warranty Included
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Telematics
  • Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Bakers Auto Sales

2010 Ford F-150 XLT
 128,611 KM
$12,950 + tax & lic
2012 Ford F-150 XLT
 135,225 KM
$12,450 + tax & lic
2011 Ford Escape XLT
 196,190 KM
$5,950 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Bakers Auto Sales

Bakers Auto Sales

220 Mulock Dr, Unit 2, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9B7

Call Dealer

905-853-XXXX

(click to show)

905-853-6162

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory