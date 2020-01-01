Menu
2009 Pontiac Vibe

AWD

2009 Pontiac Vibe

AWD

Location

Limestone Motor Cars Inc.

220 Mulock Drive, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9B7

905-967-0060

$3,988

+ taxes & licensing

  • 227,220KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4460721
  • Stock #: 401662
  • VIN: 5Y2SM67029Z401662
Exterior Colour
Gray
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Hatchback
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

CHECK OUT OUR CUSTOMER REVIEWS>>>>>>>>

One simple promise: Serving our customers better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends.

Traded in at Limestone Motor cars from previous owner. Very well maintained car that actually needed nothing for certification, not even an oil change. Vehicle has been well cared for and drives great. Car is all wheel drive and comes with a set of winter tires on rims.

Certification and Car Proof report are all included in the price! 

Our vehicles come from trade ins at franchised dealers and not from the Auctions, It’s harder to do but we feel that a better product results in a better experience for both the customer and us! We do our due diligence to ensure that we know the accident history, the owner history and the maintenance history of all our vehicles. Come in today and see why we have been in business for over 24 years proudly serving Newmarket, Aurora, Bradford, Barrie, Richmond Hill, Stouffville, Markham, Orillia, Keswick, Alliston, Toronto, North York, Brampton, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Oshawa, Kitchener, Guelph and all Earth Inhabitants.

 

Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Seating
  • Folding Rear Seat
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
Safety
  • ABS Brakes
  • Power Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Child-Safety Locks
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
Convenience
  • Cup Holder
Additional Features
  • Cloth Interior
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Rear Windows Wiper

