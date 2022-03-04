2009 Toyota Camry

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $11,950 + taxes & licensing 7 2 , 5 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 8571050

8571050 Stock #: P4403

P4403 VIN: 4T1BE46K49U386014

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Beige

Interior Colour Beige

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 72,500 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Convenience Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Additional Features No accidents Wheel Locks Knee Air Bag Conventional Spare Tire One Owner

