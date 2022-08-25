Menu
2009 Toyota Camry

139,200 KM

Details Description Features

$10,950

+ tax & licensing
$10,950

+ taxes & licensing

Bakers Auto Sales

905-853-6162

2009 Toyota Camry

2009 Toyota Camry

4dr Sdn I4 Auto LE

2009 Toyota Camry

4dr Sdn I4 Auto LE

Location

Bakers Auto Sales

220 Mulock Dr, Unit 2, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9B7

905-853-6162

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$10,950

+ taxes & licensing

139,200KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8986525
  • Stock #: P4486
  • VIN: 4T1BE46K69U304199

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 139,200 KM

Vehicle Description

Bakers Auto Sales is Family owned and operated for over 50 years. We began as a Family business in 1959, and have been serving York Region ever since. Some of you may remember us as Bakers Rambler, Bakers Jeep,and Bakers Toyota in Richmond Hill.When you buy a car from Bakers, you can be confident that you have made the right choice. Our consistent AAA rating with the Better Business Bureau is a testament to that.  

Our inventory is certified and reconditioned to meet our high standards … and come with a complimentary 3 month or 5,000 km Drivers Shield power train warranty just ask us for details. Car Proof reports are also included with every vehicle. When it comes to making your purchase, we give you the best price up front

so there are no stressful back-and-forth negotiations. With no hidden fees, the sticker price is what you pay, just add HST and licensing. If you need financing we can help. We offer many financing options. 

Good credit, no credit or bad credit, we can help you drive home today. Give us a try and find out how easy buying a vehicle can be. Visit our website at bakersautosales.ca Bakers Auto Sales is located in Newmarket at 220 Mulock Drive Unit 2, minutes from Yonge Street & Hwy 404. Call 905 853-6162 or Toll Free 1-888-553-6162. Vehicle pricing includes e-test and safety certification unless otherwise specified. 

No hidden fees. All applicable taxes and licensing extra.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Automatic Headlights
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire

Email Bakers Auto Sales

Bakers Auto Sales

Bakers Auto Sales

220 Mulock Dr, Unit 2, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9B7

