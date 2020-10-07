Menu
2009 Toyota Highlander

155,625 KM

Details Description Features

$11,988

+ tax & licensing
$11,988

+ taxes & licensing

Limestone Motor Cars Inc.

905-967-0060

2009 Toyota Highlander

2009 Toyota Highlander

4WD/ACCIDENT FREE

2009 Toyota Highlander

4WD/ACCIDENT FREE

Location

Limestone Motor Cars Inc.

220 Mulock Drive, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9B7

905-967-0060

$11,988

+ taxes & licensing

155,625KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6005937
  • Stock #: 116468
  • VIN: JTEES41A992116468

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 116468
  • Mileage 155,625 KM

Vehicle Description

CHECK OUT OUR CUSTOMER REVIEWS>>>>>>>>


One simple promise: Serving our customers better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends.


 Traded in at Laking Toyota and we bought it from them. Well maintained. Bought in the US when Canadian dollar was strong and imported to Canada 6 months later, odometer shows 99,701 Miles. Vehicle is AWD has Power windows, locks and mirrors and Alloys. Vehicle is accident free.


Certification and Car Proof report are all included in the price! 


Our vehicles come from trade ins at franchised dealers and not from the Auctions, It’s harder to do but we feel that a better product results in a better experience for both the customer and us! We do our due diligence to ensure that we know the accident history, the owner history and the maintenance history of all our vehicles. Come in today and see why we have been in business for over 24 years proudly serving Newmarket, Aurora, Bradford, Barrie, Richmond Hill, Stouffville, Markham, Orillia, Keswick, Alliston, Toronto, North York, Brampton, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Oshawa, Kitchener, Guelph and all Earth Inhabitants.


 

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Cup Holder
Alloy Wheels
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Rear Window Defroster
Cloth Interior
Driver Side Airbag
Rear Windows Wiper

Limestone Motor Cars Inc.

Limestone Motor Cars Inc.

220 Mulock Drive, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9B7

905-967-0060

