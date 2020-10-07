2009 Toyota Highlander

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Brakes Passenger Airbag Power-Assist Disc Brakes Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry tilt steering Cup Holder Exterior Alloy Wheels Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer CD Player AM/FM Stereo Windows Rear Window Defroster Additional Features Cloth Interior Driver Side Airbag Rear Windows Wiper

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.