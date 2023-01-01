2010 Chevrolet HHR

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $9,950 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 2 4 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 9863042

9863042 Stock #: P4337

P4337 VIN: 3GNBAADB9AS582446

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Grey - Dark

Body Style Wagon

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # P4337

Mileage 124,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Stability Control Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Front Reading Lamps Remote Trunk Release Rear Reading Lamps Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Auxiliary Audio Input Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Exterior Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Steel Wheels Temporary spare tire Running Boards/Side Steps Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Additional Features Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.