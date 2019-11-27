Menu
2010 Dodge Charger

SXT

2010 Dodge Charger

SXT

Location

Eurosports

378 Mulock Drive, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9B8

905-830-9002

Sale Price

$6,950

+ taxes & licensing

  • 174,673KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4374840
  • Stock #: M9539A
  • VIN: 2B3CA3CV1AH185600
Exterior Colour
Steel Blue
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

*** Local accident free car in original shape ***

 

auto, 3.5 engine, power group, heated leather seats, moonroof, rear spoiler and more..

 

certified with warranty plus taxes and licensing fee.

 

EUROSPORTS serving Markham, Vaughn, Barrie, Aurora, Stouffville, Bradford, Innisfil, East Gwillimbury, Keswick, Georgina, Orillia, Uxbridge, Newmarket.

 

Specializing in the sales of European, Japanese, and North American pre-owned vehicles.

 

Our certified vehicles go through extensive reconditioning and carry a minimum 90-day or 3,000 kms powertrain warranty, so buy with confidence.

 

Trade-Ins welcomed. WE BUY CARS FOR CASH $$$$$$

 

LOCATED AT 378 MULOCK DRIVE, NEWMARKET.

 

CALL OR TEXT

 

905-830-9002 OR 905-415-9000

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Emergency Trunk Release
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Trunk
  • Power Seats
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Rear Reading Lamps
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Exterior
  • Spoiler
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Powertrain
  • High Output
  • Engine Immobilizer
Warranty
  • Warranty Included
Additional Features
  • Adjustable Pedals

