Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$12,950

+ taxes & licensing

Bakers Auto Sales

905-853-6162

Contact Seller
2010 Ford F-150

2010 Ford F-150

FX4

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Ford F-150

FX4

Location

Bakers Auto Sales

220 Mulock Dr, Unit 2, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9B7

905-853-6162

  1. 1591269436
  2. 1591269417
  3. 1591269428
  4. 1591269436
  5. 1591269433
  6. 1591269443
  7. 1591269445
  8. 1591269551
  9. 1591269445
  10. 1591269559
  11. 1591269347
  12. 1591269408
  13. 1591269116
  14. 1591268923
  15. 1591269090
  16. 1591268908
Contact Seller
Sale Price

$12,950

+ taxes & licensing

  • 146,700KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5065854
  • Stock #: P3945
  • VIN: 1FTFX1EV7AFC39611
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Beige
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Flex Fuel
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
2-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Tow Hooks
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Tow Hitch
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
  • Warranty Included
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Bakers Auto Sales

2015 Kia Sorento LX
 105,211 KM
$11,950 + tax & lic
2011 Chevrolet Silve...
 170,804 KM
$13,450 + tax & lic
2012 GMC Terrain SLT-2
 133,140 KM
$10,450 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Bakers Auto Sales

Bakers Auto Sales

220 Mulock Dr, Unit 2, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9B7

Call Dealer

905-853-XXXX

(click to show)

905-853-6162

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory